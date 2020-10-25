Hawke's Bay sides bow out in satellite semis of football tournament

Football fans were up early to catch the 8am semifinal action at Park Island. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's hopes of a home side victory in the Satellite Group of the annual Labour Weekend U19 Youth Tournament have ended at the semifinal stage.

Tournament hosts Napier City Rovers, who fielded one of the youngest teams in the competition, had demolished Gisborne Thistle 5-0 in the Satellite Group quarter finals to earn their semifinal spot against North Wellington.

However, the visitors took out the semi 3-0.

In the other quarter final, Taradale had beaten North Shore United 1-0, and took on Wairarapa United on Monday morning.

However, the semi ended 3-0 to Wairarapa, setting up an 11am final against North Wellington.

All three local sides in the Satellite Group had proceeded through the first day of play unbeaten. However, Napier Marist lost both its matches on Sunday, putting it out of semifinal contention.

The annual tournament saw more than 130 games of football played at Park Island.

The women's final played at 9am on Monday was won 6-0 by Hamilton Wanderers, over Bucklands Beach.

The sole Hawke's Bay side in the women's group, Taradale, won three of its five matches, starting with a 4-0 win over Upper Hutt City on Saturday. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over Kapiti Coast United, before going down 2-0 to Hamilton Wanderers in their third match played on Saturday.

On Sunday, Taradale lost 3-0 to Bucklands Beach before beating Otumoetai 3-1 in the afternoon.

The Satellite Group final was being played at 11am on Monday, followed by the Main Group final between Tauranga City and defending champions Birkenhead, at 12.30pm.