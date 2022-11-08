Ria Ataera, and the ball autographed by her Hong Kong Sevens-winning teammates, are off to see the Black Ferns at Eden Park. Photo / Jie Pang.

Ria Ataera has faced challenges in her life.

Deaths, disappointments, depression.

It's not always been easy to find the strength to push on through.

That's where rugby has come in.

Ataera was once a precocious sporting talent on the netball court and rugby league paddock, but it was in rugby that the Hawke's Bay woman felt most at home.

Once a member of the New Zealand Wild Ducks, who have since evolved into the Black Ferns, Ataera was a wide-eyed teen from Otane when she won the 1997 Hong Kong Sevens alongside rugby legends such as Anna Richards and Louisa Wall.

Twenty-five years on from that Hong Kong triumph, Ataera will be in the stands when the Black Ferns meet England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park.

But she won't be alone.

After being gifted tickets to the decider, Ataera felt too guilty to take them. If she was going to go, then she'd have to make sure a group of others could too.

Thanks to Ataera's generosity - and fundraising efforts - five Hawke's Bay mothers from the rugby community and their daughters will be piling into a van bound for Auckland and the Black Ferns' date with destiny.

The sport has supported Ataera when she's needed it, and this trip to the world cup final is just one of the ways in which she's trying to pay that back.

"Rugby was always there and it was a thing that I could do and be in a totally different world. Nothing worried me and that was my best life,'' Ataera said.

"Everyone tells me I'm silly, because I sometimes get taken advantage of and that. But if it wasn't for the people that helped me to get through when I was younger, I wouldn't be here.

"If I can now help and inspire the younger ones, then I will.''

Life kind of got in the way of Ataera's own dreams of becoming a Black Fern, but she's delighted to see the profile the team are enjoying now.

Ataera took one look at the opening game of the world cup and knew the tournament would be a success. She was also sure New Zealand would do well and snapped up every ticket for the final she could find - to share with others.

With that game now a sell-out, she's delighted that she did.

As are the five mothers and seven girls who'll be enjoying it with her.