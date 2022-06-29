Playing for Bay of Plenty Steamers, Chase Tiatia evades a Hawke's Bay tackle in a 2019 NPC match in Tauranga. This year he'll play for the Magpies. Photo / NZME

Playing for Bay of Plenty Steamers, Chase Tiatia evades a Hawke's Bay tackle in a 2019 NPC match in Tauranga. This year he'll play for the Magpies. Photo / NZME

The Hawke's Bay Rugby Union has made its most significant new signing for this season.

Super Rugby utility back and former NPC Duane Monkley Medal player-of-the year winner Chase Tiatia is a Magpie.

Tiatia has played 89 first-class matches since his NPC debut at the age of 18 in 2014. The matches include 26 in Super Rugby (14 for the Chiefs and 12 for the Hurricanes), and 60 in the NPC for Bay of Plenty Steamers, with which he won the NPC medal in 2019.

Having played first-class rugby in every backline position except halfback, Tiatia, who turns 27 in October, has recently signed to play Super Rugby in 2023 for Perth-based Australian side Western Force.

Tiatia is available for selection for the July 30 Magpies' match against Poverty Bay.