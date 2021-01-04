Hawke's Bay rowing regatta draws a crowd

Competitors prepare for an event at the Hawke's Bay Regatta on Sunday, while spectators enjoy the "picnic" like event. Photo / Paul Taylor

Seven rowing clubs from the North Island took to the Clive River this week to compete in the Hawke's Bay Regatta.

About 116 events took place with heats held on Sunday and finals held on Monday.

Hawke's Bay Rowing Club president Chris Morgan estimated there were a couple of hundred competitors, from youngsters to veterans, and more than a couple of hundred spectators gathered to watch and support.

The event had the full range of programmes that would normally be found at larger regattas, covering all skill categories from novices to masters, he said.

"We sort of treat it as a bit of a picnic regatta. "[There are] tents along the foreshore, people busy cooking sausages and pizzas, feeding everybody, it's a New Year picnic party regatta."

Rowers from Gisborne prepare for a race. Photo / Paul Taylor

But it was still important from a competitive point of view, he said, as it gave the rowers time to get going in competition, after Covid-19 shortened the racing schedule this year.

"It's a great environment with the crowds right on the bank where you can see the racing and [rowers] can hear the crowd; in most events the crowd is quite a long way away from the course," Morgan said.

What made this regatta unique, he said, was is the "shoot-out competition", a 250-metre sprint from the bridge to the clubhouse, where everybody can see, with a prize for each singles, doubles, fours and eights race.

Hawke's Bay Rowing Club were the overall winners of the regatta, with at least 60 of their 85 members competing.