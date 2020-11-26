Hawkes Bay rock Auckland at New Zealand Men's Interprovincials

Hawke's Bay number one Mako Thompson clinically put away Auckland number one Jared Edwards 5/4 in an impressive display. Photo: Simon Watts/www.bwmedia.co.nz

Hawke's Bay have knocked over one of the big guns at the New Zealand Men's Interprovincial tournament.

The result was one of several that have set things up for an exciting final Friday, with a large number of teams still in with a chance of making the all important semi-finals.

Auckland and Wellington were both unbeaten in Division One at the start of the day but both had their campaign hopes dented slightly going down to Hawkes Bay and North Harbour respectively.

While Harbour and Wellington were evenly matched, Hawkes Bay's win was a surprise and the biggest upset of the week.

On their home soil, the Auckland team had looked strong over the first few days, but were no match for the boys from the Bay. Hawkes Bay were well led by their number one Mako Thompson who clinically put away Auckland number one Jared Edwards 5/4 in an impressive display.

His wins were matched by team mates Tyson Tawera and Zack Swanick along with a half from the ageless Stu Duff who gave his opponent Jaseseung Na today, some 40 years.

Thompson was full of praise for his team mates and when asked if they could make the semis with two wins tomorrow is response was simple.

"Were ready to do it.

"We piece together good as a team and we knew if we could all put it together we could do well this week and the boys just came out really good today. The young fella Zack at number five has stepped up nicely, he is going to be a very good player.

"I played really well today. I know Jared is a good player and I had to play well and I just played solid," he said.

While Thompson had plenty of praise for his young team mates it was Duff who he had special mention for.

"He is the rock of the team. You know he is always good for anywhere between one over and four under. He is so solid going out early in the line-up and having Duffy leading us out there is just great security for Rusty (Russell Mitchell) and I at the top."

Hawkes Bay face Bay of Plenty and Waikato on Friday, with a chance of making the semis with two wins.