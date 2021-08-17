Hawke's Bay rivers a 'stronghold' for threatened birds

Banded dotterel chicks seen on Hawke's Bay rivers. Photo / Adam Clark

Hawke's Bay Regional Council says a recent survey of the region's river birds is "encouraging", and shows shorebirds continue to "thrive".

The survey is carried our every year for three years along 286km of the Tukituki, Ngaruroro, and Tūtaekurī rivers to monitor state and trend in numbers and diversity of river birds.

Council terrestrial ecologist Keiko Hashiba said the results are similar to what was found last year.

"It's awesome to see that two years in a row our rivers are strongholds for many of our threatened shorebirds. This is fantastic because many of these species are reported declining elsewhere, so we are delighted that some Hawke's Bay bird populations remain steady," Hashiba said.

She said many of the birds along our rivers are classified as at-risk and threatened by the Department of Conservation, the banded dotterel/tūturiwhatu being an example.

"About 2564 adult banded dotterels were counted during the 2019 and 2020 surveys, an 11 per cent increase from the 2019 count. This number represents an estimated 13 per cent of the global population and the count shows that the Tukituki River supports the largest population of banded dotterels in New Zealand."

The population counted during the 2020 survey is the largest number of banded dotterels counted on these rivers since counts began in 1962.

Council team leader schemes Antony Rewcastle said it's great to see how important rivers are to supporting the birds that rely on them.

"Hawke's Bay has the privilege and responsibility of supporting unique banded dotterel populations by protecting and enhancing habitats, including animal pest control and minimising disturbance from people, vehicles, and dogs during nesting the nesting season."

The council said the study shows its flood protection works to maintain open, efficient channels (like gravel raking) may have a positive impact on shorebird populations alongside a strict ecological management regime.

"We only rake outside the breeding season, and if work is required during the season, an ecologist surveys the area and marks any nests to avoid disturbing birds," Rewcastle said.