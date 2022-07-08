Sophie Daly with Blitz (left), Mack Chandler-Williams with Buddy and Rebecca Keen with Polly. Photo / Paul Taylor

It takes resilience, teamwork, excellent hand/eye co-ordination, determination and a high level of fitness to be part of a world champ team.

And for this particular world champs, you have to be able to ride - fast.

Three Hawke's Bay riders, Sophie Daly, Mack Chandler-Williams and Rebecca Keen have all these skills and then some, and are off to compete in the Mounted Games World Team Championship in France.

They will contest the U18 age division along with three other riders from New Zealand from July 20-23.

Their team coach Amy Wiltshire is also from Hawke's Bay.

Daly, who started riding at Puketapu Pony Club, says she tried a bit of everything and then one day someone recommend mounted games.

"I loved it. Mounted games is an extreme sport. There's a lot more to it than just riding a horse. In total there are 32 games which include relay races, vaulting on and off your pony, you have to work with your teammates, learn about the equipment used during the games and go as fast as you can," Daly said.

"You have to be consistent and work at your highest possible ability."

She says they are at a bit of a disadvantage because they are not taking our own ponies.

"We are loaning ponies which means we have a very short time to get acquainted with

them."

Daly put her name down for the champs last year. To qualify all her results from the past year were taken into account and she had to attend a New Zealand trial.

"I had a fair few wins, a good season competing all over the country."

She says mental toughness is a big part of coping with the pressure of big events. "I have competed at world champs before but for some of the team it's their first time. The European riders are on their own ponies so they do have the upper hand but I have faith in our team."

In 2017 Daly was ninth overall in the pairs (both riding borrowed ponies) from a field of 30. She also competed in the 2018 games where "things didn't go so well."

It's a busy time for her, who along with Keen, will head to Ireland to compete at the World pairs championships following the competition in France.

Daly will return home for three weeks before heading to Kentucky in the US where she and Keen will meet up again as they are also in the NZ Nations teams competing at Nations championships in September.

Team coach Amy Wiltshire has been riding for 25 years.

"I have been coaching for five to six years, and have been riding games for 13 years," she said.

She found her love for games at Flaxmere Pony Club.

"I love the skill and speed of mounted games and have always trained my own ponies. It's really satisfying bringing a pony on to compete. It's hard work but you reap the rewards when your pony gets you over the line a nose ahead which means 8 points rather than 2."

She says you need a quick, smart pony for mounted games.

"They have to have an athletic build. There's no set breed for a games pony but quarter horses and mixed breeds are good although some of the best ones I have seen are Gisborne bred."

Wiltshire, who started riding when she was 5 or 6 and had to share a pony with her two sisters, "which caused lots of arguments" has coached national teams before.

She says a good rider has discipline, dedication and trains hard.

"Mounted games is skill-based and riders have to work hard and train three or four times a week. They have to be driven to develop their skills, athletic and hard-working.

"It's exhausting. You also have to be mentally tough because some days are hard and terrible. Riders who have a bad day have to be able to go home, come back the next day, ignore what happened and just keep going," she said.

"We have a really good bunch of riders going to France. Some have been to big international games before some haven't and it will be an eye-opener for them.

"It's an amazing experience and I'm sure we will all have a great time. The first hurdle for some will be getting to know their borrowed ponies.

"I'm really excited about it all."