Hawke’s Bay residents urged to register for $240 power payout

A $240 payout is on the way for power consumers. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay residents and electricity users eligible for a $240 payment are being reminded “it’s never too late” to sign up for the one-off payment.

Each year, the Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers’ Trust pays out a dividend to power consumers.

That includes residents who simply use electricity and are connected to the Unison power network.

This year the payout is $240, which will be paid out from this Friday.

Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers’ Trust chairperson Diana Kirton said it was “never too late” to register and receive the payment.

However, anyone who registered after November 18 will get their payment slightly later.

“The cut-off for registering for the first round of payments [being paid out on Friday] was last Friday,” she said. “But it is never too late to register.”

Last year, over 96 per cent of eligible people received the payout, and Kirton said they hoped to get closer to 100 per cent this year.

She said they would not know how many eligible people were yet to register until the end of the month.

Go to hbpct.co.nz to register for the payment or call 0800 535 738.