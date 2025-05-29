Hawke’s Bay Regional Council rates will rise by 9.9%

However, after much debate councillors requested further information from staff about adjustments to the Uniform Annual General Charge, to ensure all ratepayers received a fair outcome.

Councillor Martin Williams said they still needed to deal with the wash-up.

“We need to make sure that the rest of the rates made up of targeted and general, which can fluctuate according to property value are at a level we are happy with for all ratepayers,” Williams said.

“To do that we need more information on the table.”

Ormsby thanked the 99 people and groups who made formal submissions, as well as those who provided feedback via social media.

“Your feedback reinforced that affordability is what matters most to our communities,” Ormsby said.

“This plan is about more than the next year, it’s about building long-term resilience for our region.

“We’re preparing for the bigger conversations around future investments needed to strengthen our flood defences, and water supply resilience and support erosion control.

“We will engage with our community on these key priorities, with a focus on building a stronger future for Hawke’s Bay.”

Mangarau Stream Flood Resilience

The council will collect a new targeted rate over three years for flood resilience work for Mangarau Stream in Havelock North, after Cyclone Gabrielle. This will impact about 27,000 ratepayers in the Hastings district.

It is collecting the rate to secure Crown funding as part of a regional recovery package and will pass the money on to Hastings District Council which is responsible for the management of streams in Havelock North and is undertaking the work.

Passenger Transport Funding

Following public feedback, the council will adjust the way the passenger transport service is rated. The council provides the bus service, goBay and the Total Mobility scheme which provides essential services for people with permanent disabilities.

The new model better reflects who has access to these services and standardises a large proportion of the amount paid by households.

Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme

To ensure a more equitable distribution of costs among those who benefit from the scheme’s protection, the council will introduce a revised rating method for the Upper Tukituki Flood Control Scheme.

The regional council also undertook consultation on the draft regional public transport plan 2025-2035. The regional transport committee is meeting on June 6, to deliberate on proposed changes.

The council will formally adopt the annual plan 2025–26 and regional public transport plan 2025-2035 at the council meeting on June 25.

Note: The average rate increase of 9.9% excludes the new targeted rate for the Mangarau Stream for some Hastings district ratepayers.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.