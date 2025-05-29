Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council rates will rise by 9.9%

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says it will adjust the way the passenger transport service is rated including it bus service, goBay and the Total Mobility scheme. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council says it will adjust the way the passenger transport service is rated including it bus service, goBay and the Total Mobility scheme. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has kept its rates rise under 10% - but only just.

The council has decided on an average 9.9% rates increase for 2025-26.

Chair Hinewai Ormsby said the council had made some tough decisions and trade-offs to reduce costs across some services.

“It is a significant

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today