Hawke's Bay Regional Council defends summer work on Taradale stopbank

Work on the Tūtaekurī river stop bank may be stopping more than just floodwaters as locals who wish to use the riverside trail are forced to detour. Photo / Isabella Comber

Work on a Taradale stopbank has left some locals high and dry for summer, with swimmers unable to access parts of the Tūtaekurī River.

But Hawke's Bay Regional Council says late spring and summer are the best and safest times to carry out work on stopbanks.

The river path between Redclyffe Bridge and Guppy Rd is closed, with a detour in place, until April 2022.

Some locals have taken to community social media pages in recent days to say the detour is poorly timed over the summer season, when most people want to use the river for swimming or trail for walks.

Taradale resident Rhonda Claypole said she is saddened by the timing of the detour after walking along the trail for years and thinks the work on the stopbank is unnecessary.

"My problem is why now? It is a popular swimming spot, lots of dog walkers and cyclists. When we have a flood the water has never come even close to stopbank," she said.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council regional projects manager David Keracher said a cycling and walking detour had been put in place to divert the general public away from the Taradale stop bank strengthening project.

"The river will still be accessible both upstream and downstream of Redclyffe bridge and Guppy Rd for the duration of the works," Keracher said.

He said the reason the works extend over the summer is because the spring and summer months are the safest for undertaking stop bank strengthening works within the river corridor.

The work is part of the council's Heretaunga Plains Flood Control Scheme, which has increased its level of service to increase the region's resilience and protect against storms, which are predicted to be longer and more intense in the future as a result of climate change.

Hawke's Bay's flood infrastructure is worth $200 million and protects community infrastructure that generates a net present value of $28 billion of economic activity for the region, according to a recent report by environmental and engineering consultancy firm Tonkin + Taylor.

"Our flood protection, land drainage and river control infrastructure perform a critical and generally hidden role in the region," Keracher said.