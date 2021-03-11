Hawke's Bay ready to defend Hawke Cup

Hawke's Bay want to ensure the Hawke Cup remains here over winter with a win over Hamilton in their last game of the season. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay's senior men's cricket side are feeling good heading into their season finale – a Hawke Cup defence against Hamilton starting tomorrow.

Although regular captain Angus Schaw is unavailable because he is attending his brother's wedding, head coach Dave Castle said there has been an edge to his team in training this week.

"We know Hamilton are a really good side and we're going to have to make sure we're at our best," he said.

Castle said the side would miss Schaw for his leadership, perhaps more than for his skills with the bat and ball.

"The style of cricket that he's been leading them into has been unbeatable at times," the coach said.

He said he had still been able to name 12 players that make up close to a best possible line-up for Hawke's Bay, with bowler Joey Field the only other key piece missing.

Christian Leopard is a boost to Hawke's Bay having missed a fair portion of the representative season because of his Central Stags commitments.

Castle said the 23-year-old has fantastic leadership qualities too.

"Guys look to him to lift their performance as well."

Jayden Lennox will captain a team that Castle said is out to make amends after they unsuccessfully challenged Hamilton for the Hawke Cup last season.

Hawke's Bay were bowled out for 166 in the first innings at Galloway Park, before Hamilton made 452, to claim a first innings victory.

"We really struggled last year and it's something that guys don't forget," Castle said.

"They're really keen to at least put in a good performance."

Regardless of the result, this match will be Hawke's Bay's final fixture for the 2020/21 season, and Castle said his squad have built a nice platform going forward with plenty of depth in the players they can call upon.

Hawke's Bay have played Hamilton in five previous three-day games since 2001, winning one outright, losing three outright and losing one on first innings.

Including games against South Auckland, Waikato and Waikato Country back to 1932, Hawke's Bay have only taken one win in nine Hawke Cup fixtures; an outright victory by 123 runs that saw them take the cup from Hamilton in 2009.

Pay Excellence Hawke's Bay men's team to play Hamilton at Nelson Park March 12-14

Jayden Lennox (c) - Napier Tech

William Clark - Havelock North

Liam Dudding - Cornwall

Matt Edmondson - Napier Tech

Izaiah Lange - Napier Tech

Christian Leopard - Napier Tech

Brad Schmulian - Havelock North

Ben Stoyanoff - Taradale

Graeme Tryon - Cornwall

Todd Watson - Napier Tech

Jono Whitley - Havelock North

Bayley Wiggins - Cornwall