Chef Sam Heaven during a visit back to Napier ahead of starting a dream job at famous restaurant The Fat Duck in England. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sam Heaven’s passion for food started at a young age.

Both his grandfather and father were bakers — running former Taradale and Hawke’s Bay icon Heaven’s Bakery — which, unsurprisingly, played a part in his pursuing a culinary career out of school.

The 25-year-old chef’s career has gone from strength to strength and has had him pick up awards and work at top restaurants both in New Zealand and Australia, most recently Oncore by Clare Smyth in Sydney.

He has now landed a dream job at famous restaurant The Fat Duck in Bray, England, near London.

“I have always wanted to work in Europe in the top-ranked restaurants,” Heaven said during a visit back to Napier last week.

Sam Heaven grew up learning tricks of the trade from his father and grandfather. Photo / Warren Buckland

“I will be starting in July as chef de partie at three-Michelin-starred restaurant The Fat Duck by Heston Blumenthal.”

The Fat Duck is one of only eight restaurants in the UK with a three-Michelin-starred rating, the highest rating available for fine-dining restaurants, and was even named the best restaurant in the world in 2005 by magazine Restaurant.

Heaven said he was excited about the opportunity to work at The Fat Duck and had applied online after seeing a position become available.

“My wife and I are moving over in a week’s time and are looking forward to exploring London and Bray before starting work.”

He said it had been great to return home and see his family in Napier, and they had always been big supporters of his career.

“They have never once pushed me into hospitality but have always been my inspiration.”

Sam Heaven during a NZ Beef+Lamb competition he won in 2021. Photo / File

Both he and his wife, Emily, are chefs and are a force to be reckoned with when they team up in the kitchen.

“Coming from a line of bakers and pastry chefs I have always been passionate about pastry work and enjoy doing laminated doughs, croissants and chocolate work; but, lately, I have been sticking more to the savoury side of the kitchen as my now wife is a very good pastry chef and chocolatier. We make a great team with her on pastry and myself in the savoury kitchen.”

He said he did not have enough time to get around some of Hawke’s Bay’s top-ranked restaurants during this visit, but did get to a Sunday farmers’ market in Hastings “and saw the amazing produce Hawke’s Bay has to offer”.

He also visited his former high school, St John’s College in Hastings, to see his old culinary arts tutor Craig Island, who helped him get into his career.