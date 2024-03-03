Adam Green and Megan Banks said they would have a nap on the drive home on Sunday after their scooter challenge. Photo / Warren Buckland

Adam Green and Megan Banks said they would have a nap on the drive home on Sunday after their scooter challenge. Photo / Warren Buckland

Applause and a red carpet greeted The Hits Hawke’s Bay co-hosts as they crossed the finish line of the 2024 Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc scooter challenge on Saturday.

Adam Green and Megan Banks hit the road wearing green and pink tutus atop their little scooters for the 300km journey to the capital city.

“We had an incredible time, it was certainly super chilly to start with, far colder than I expected. The lack of gloves to start the ride for me was probably one of my biggest regrets,” Green said.

The group, which set off 7am and reached their destination at 4.30pm, had all kinds of weather thrown at them as they made their way down the North Island.

Banks said when they started in Napier, it was misty and foggy through to Central Hawke’s Bay and into Waipawa and Waipukurau, before they got some sun when they made it to Dannevirke.

She said they were given a little bit of a reprieve as they travelled from Dannevirke to the Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka, they were then met with wind and rain.

“The trickiest part, like we all thought, was the Remutaka Hill, getting the scooters up there. We were getting blown around,” Banks said.

Participants wore a range of costumes including this witch on a broomstick. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the direction of travel meant they were able to “hug the cliff side” and let cars pass.

Green said a highlight was when they arrived in Wellington, crossed the finish line and were met with applause and a red carpet.

“You did feel like a mini scooter celebrity,” he said.

Both Banks and Green said they weren’t too sore, but were happy to be driven back to Hawke’s Bay in the comfort of a vehicle on Sunday.

“Surprising the body is okay, but we are knackered. There is just so much concentration, you are on the whole time - you have got to be,” Banks said.

She said she had only one mishap - which happened to be her worst fear.

“My bike stopped at one point, I was in the middle of a really busy intersection in Wellington - and I didn’t know how to kickstart my scooter.”

Jolly Good Chaps Napier to Wellington 50cc Scooter Challenge participants as they left Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The pair were part of a 222-strong ride. The group travelled single file with several scheduled stops.

Between them, they raised more than $3000, contributing to the final amount of $127,077, which would be distributed by the charity across Hawke’s Bay.

The cost of fuel for the trip was just $16.

The pair said they had an amazing experience and while Green said he would do it again Banks said it was more of a “one and done” kind of experience.

All funds raised will go to the Jolly Good Chaps Charitable Trust which distributes money to other charities, particularly those supporting mental health in Hawke’s Bay.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.