Hawke's Bay quake memorial now on-line

A Waiapu Cathedral's Art Deco Festival 1931 Earthquake Memorial Commemoration. This year the commemoration is on-line - speakers only. Photo / NZME

This year's major commemoration of the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake will take place without public attendance, but it will be live-streamed.

The traditional memorial service will be held at Waiapu Cathedral of St John the Evangelist (St John's Cathedral) on Saturday, with speakers only.

Napier City Council and the Diocese of Waiapu have decided it is the safest way to stage the commemoration within the conditions of the Red Traffic Light conditions of the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework.

The service can be viewed on Waiapu Anglican Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, Napier Facebook Page https://m.facebook.com/WaiapuCathedral/

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said she's disappointed the event can't go ahead as planned, but emphasised the "difficult decision" was made to ensure the health and safety of the Napier community.

"The Earthquake Memorial gives us the opportunity to pay our respects to those who lost their lives as well as reflect on the events that shaped our City," she said.

The magnitude 7.8 Hawke's Bay Earthquake struck at 10.47am on February 3, 1931, resulting in the deaths of 256 people – 161 in Napier, 93 in Hastings and 2 in Wairoa.

Commemorations have traditionally been held at the Marine Parade Soundshell each February 3, with a cathedral Memorial Service featuring in Art Deco Festival celebrations.