The whole poetry team are (from left) Neill Gordon, Peter Janes, Tessa Moffett, Rosheen Fitzgerald, Jeremy Roberts and Louise Ward.

The Bay was pumping with poetry for this year's National Poetry Day. Poets on street corners, poets with pizza, and poets captured on camera, as part of the prize for winners of the Wardini Books Poetry Competition 2022.

Entrants were invited to submit one poem that would fit on one side of an A4 sheet of paper. Entries poured in, with the most submissions in the young adult and adult categories.

The winners were filmed by legendary cinematographer Peter Janes and the film published by Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day and Wardini Books.

Judges Rosheen Fitzgerald (2019 Hawke's Bay Poetry Slam champion, professional wordsmith in poetry, analysis, journalism, biography and marketing) and Jeremy Roberts (MC at Napier Live Poets and winner of the Earl of Seacliff poetry prize 2019) had a tough job on their hands, but eventually settled on poems that felt authentic and moved them in some way. Tears were shed.

And the winners are:

Tessa Moffett, age 13, with Speaking

Oh the fear of speaking

the trembling

feeling cold

to hot

Oh the tear of speaking

A tedious silence

the gleaming eyes

Darting right back at you

Oh the fear of speaking

Oh the worried thoughts zooming

throughout your head

Oh the tear of speaking

Oh the looking side to side

Oh

the

judgment

And Neill Gordon in the adult category, with Wondering why the sun rises?

There are days

Days when he wonders why the sun rises

Does it?

Days when the whole galaxy implodes

The moon eclipses the sun

Days when that stuff - dark matter

That physicists say makes up 27% of the universe

But is never seen

Is seen

Days when he resolves to move to a lifestyle block

Or soundproof the section

To shield reality

From them next door

And it's the umpteenth time

And How many times do I

Will you please do what you've been

And we've moved onto

Heavens to Murgatroyd

Into Holy Flippin Hell, and beyond

And it's no use waiting til your father gets home

Because he is home

And it's a mess

And there are other days

When he cradles the earth

In the crook of his arm

Juggles Mars and Venus

Runs rings round Saturn

Bakes a beautiful batch of Milky Way muffins

Days when everything moves to a graceful cosmic order

When every word spoken is gentle

When he longs for a lapel mic

And outdoor speakers

So the neighbours can eavesdrop

And weep

At the tenderness of his parenting

Days when you ask

Really hard questions

Right out of the blue

But he knows the answer

And can demonstrate it

With an orange, a head of garlic and a balloon

Days when you take it upon yourself

To collect buttercups for mum

When with you on his shoulders he really is ten feet tall

When the crusts have been cut off

The broccoli banished

The undies stay clean

He's so delirious he sprinkles 100s and 1000s on top of your jam sandwich

A day when

There are no knots in the hair

No snot

No sulks

Burglars break in and vacuum

The puppy pulls all the washing off the line

And folds it neatly

An earthquake lifts every toy off the boys' bedroom floor and drops it in its allotted place

A day when he has time

To write this poem.

You can find the film on the Wardini Books Facebook page.