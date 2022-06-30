Hawke's Bay primary sector champions announced

The 2022 Hawke's Bay Farmer of the Year Hugh Abbiss (left) from Totara Hills with farmer Guy Wilson in 2020. Photo / Warren Buckland

The champions of the Hawke's Bay primary sector were announced and celebrated for their outstanding success at a sellout awards function for almost 500 people at the Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke's Bay on Thursday.

The 2022 Napier Port Hawke's Bay Primary Sector Awards were organised by the Hawke's Bay A & P Society.

Society president Simon Collin said the A and P Society was proud to celebrate contributions to the primary sector.

"As a society we are very proud to organise and deliver these awards recognising and celebrating the significant contribution that many individuals and organisations across the region make towards the food and fibre sector," he said.

The 2022 winners were:

• Silver Fern Farms Hawke's Bay Farmer of the Year – Hugh Abbiss from Totara Hills

• Horticentre Trust Hawke's Bay Horticulturalist of the Year – Jimmie Egan from Apatu Farms

• Pan Pac Hawke's Bay Farm Forester of the Year – Steve Treseder

• Hastings District Council Primary Sector Industry Leader of the Year – Firslight Foods Founders; Gerard Hickey, Jason Ross and Greg Evans

• Unison Hawke's Bay Primary Sector Professional of the Year – Richard Hilson

• BWR Hawke's Bay Primary Sector Innovation Award – True Honey Co.

• Lawson Robinson Hawke's Bay Scholarship – Anna Kelland

• Laurie Dowling Memorial Award – Steve Wyn-Harris

Jimmie Egan from Apatu Farms won Hawke's Bay Horticulturalist of the Year at the 2022 Napier Port Hawke's Bay Primary Sector Awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

• Rural Directions Hawke's Bay Shepherd of the Year – To be announced at the Silver Fern Farms Hawke's Bay Farmer of the Year Field Day. Finalists for 2022 are; Toby Jowsey, Finn Beamish and Quin Kynoch

A&P Society acting general manager Isabelle Crawshaw said it was good to celebrate the winners after postponing the event.

"It has been a big couple of years for the sector with many challenges, however the Napier Port Primary Sector Awards is an opportunity for us to celebrate all of the achievements and there was a real buzz in the room to finally be recognising those contributors after having to postpone back in March due to Covid-19," she said.