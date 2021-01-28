Hawke's Bay Polo Club president says Dewar Cup will be tightly contested

Hawke's Bay Polo Club president Jared Thompson donning his club's colours at Poverty Bay. Photo / Supplied

There's plenty of competitive horse action to catch at the Dewar Cup this weekend in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay Polo Club president Jared Thompson said despite having a lack of well rated international players this season, the quality of polo in the region has been better than expected.

"Even the zero goal and the minus sections are so much better quality than they were years ago," he said.

"At the Poverty Bay tournament last weekend Hawke's Bay won all three grades."

Elwood Park is hosting the six goal Dewar Cup, zero goal McKenzie Cup and the Nelson minus goal section on its two manicured pitches.

The Dewar Cup's six goal section got under way on Thursday and the finals for all grades will be held on Sunday.

A feature match showcasing the young polo talent in New Zealand is also due to take place on Friday at 12.30pm.

Representing Central Districts in the under 21s team is Herbie Coates on a -2 handicap, Ethan Nesbitt on -1 goals, Harry Bird on 0 goals and Angus Kelsey on a 0 goal handicap.

Kelsey, 18, said he's had to step up his game since becoming a zero goal player this season.

"I've really had to play to my handicap this season – but that's given me the opportunity to play in higher goal polo with the likes of seven goaler John Paul Clarkin, five goaler Jonny Coddington and one goaler Woody Kururangi," he said.

Angus Kelsey riding his pony Lace in a 13 goal game at Polo in the Paddock, Rangitikei. Photo / Gemma McKelvie

The CD team will be facing South Island representatives Blake Lilley, Zoe Reader, Tom Turner and Oscar Powers – all playing off of a 0 goal handicap.

Kelsey, who plays out of Birchleigh Polo Club in Hastings, played against the South Island team last year for CD - losing 6-3.

The teenager said he's hoping this time he'll be riding to victory.

"They were a truly strong side last time and I don't expect this year to be any different," he said.

Kelsey has been busy this season setting up a shared string of horses with his sister Izzy Kelsey.

He said the string has some experience in his two chestnut mares Lace and DB and some youth in five-year-old Ellie and Baby Ghost.

"Izzy and I have built up quite a strong string of horses and I'm feeling confident in them," he said.

Thompson said there are five teams in the six goal competition - two Hawke's Bay teams, one South Island team, a Kihikihi team and a Rangitikei team – who all want to get their hands on the Dewar Cup.

"It's a very evenly placed group of teams," he said.

The two goaler, who's playing for Hawke's Bay Toyota in the McKenzie Cup, said the zero goal competition's eight teams have lots of quality players in them.

"Obviously you back yourself to give it a good go but I can't see any clear winners this weekend."