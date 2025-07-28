Surcharge ban on in-store card transactions, Increases to the pay of public board members, Nurses strike set for tomorrow and a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

Police are using thermal binoculars and drones to track down illegal hunters in Hawke’s Bay.

It comes as police remind hunters to stop and think before trespassing on to private land or else face the consequences.

Sergeant Ray Wylie said everyone had the right to feel safe on their property.

“If someone walked through your backyard with a firearm you would be angry too.

“When you hunt illegally you are putting your party and other legal hunters at risk.