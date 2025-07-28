“Lawful hunting parties are often not expecting to come across other hunters when they are operating on private property.”
The chance of a hunting-related injury, or even death, increases significantly for all involved, Wylie said.
Police said they were using tools like thermal binoculars and drones to track down illegal hunters.
“These tools give us the evidence we need to carry out actions such as search warrants, or charge people for a range of illegal activities.”
Illegal hunters can face prosecution in court, have their licences revoked, their equipment seized and firearms potentially destroyed.
“At least 16 illegal hunters have been caught in the Hawke’s Bay region over the last six months, and we will continue to crack down on this dangerous behaviour.”
Wylie said illegal hunting was often under-reported and could have wide-ranging impacts.
“Not only is it dangerous, but it is also detrimental to businesses and individuals in the community who lose money.
“To help us build a picture of where we need to be, we urge the public to report any suspicious activity to us, including suspicious vehicles or people in your local area.”
“If it is happening now, call 111 immediately with as much information as you can safely gather. If you are reporting after the fact, make a report via 105.
“Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.”
