Hawke's Bay police seize drugs and firearms at Hastings property

Some of items seized following execution of a search warrant at a Hastings property. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay police have seized methamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis allegedly packed for sale after searching a Hastings property.

The Hawke's Bay Gang Focus Unit, and Precision Targeting Team descended on the property on Tuesday at a Park Road North address, and located and seized firearms, including two military style firearms, along with the drugs.

The sole occupant at the address, a 35-year-old man, was arrested and will appear in the Hastings District Court today.

He will face charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of a Class B drug (MDMA) for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon (Firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

"One of the firearms was a restricted weapon and we located hundreds of rounds of ammunition," says Sergeant Kane Foote.

"Locating these illicit drugs and illegally held firearms was a significant result and we're pleased to have taken them out of circulation where they can't cause harm within our community."