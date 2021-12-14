Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay police seize drugs and firearms at Hastings property

Quick Read
Some of items seized following execution of a search warrant at a Hastings property. Photo / Supplied

Some of items seized following execution of a search warrant at a Hastings property. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay police have seized methamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis allegedly packed for sale after searching a Hastings property.

The Hawke's Bay Gang Focus Unit, and Precision Targeting Team descended on the property on Tuesday at a Park Road North address, and located and seized firearms, including two military style firearms, along with the drugs.

The sole occupant at the address, a 35-year-old man, was arrested and will appear in the Hastings District Court today.

He will face charges including possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of a Class B drug (MDMA) for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon (Firearm), unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

"One of the firearms was a restricted weapon and we located hundreds of rounds of ammunition," says Sergeant Kane Foote.

"Locating these illicit drugs and illegally held firearms was a significant result and we're pleased to have taken them out of circulation where they can't cause harm within our community."