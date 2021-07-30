Hawke's Bay police see rise in heavy vehicle battery thefts, caution owners to make record

Police are urging vigilance after a hike in heavy vehicle battery thefts. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay police are cautioning heavy vehicle owners to record the make, model and size of batteries after seeing a rise in the number of heavy vehicle battery thefts.

Over the past few months there have been 19 reports of heavy vehicle batteries being stolen from orchards, commercial businesses and rural properties in Napier, and 13 reports in Hastings.

Acting Detective Sergeant Stephen Leonard said people should make an effort to record the make, model and size of their batteries.

"Making these batteries difficult for thieves to get to by parking your vehicles in a secure place or in a well-lit area is the best thing to do," Leonard said.

"But if you can't do that, then marking the battery in some way to make it identifiable and hard for thieves to get off is the next best thing."

Leonard said this could be done with colourful spray paint, or even engraving the plastic outer of the battery with an engraver or a soldering iron.

Other security options for people to consider included installing CCTV or wireless alert systems which could activate an alarm in the house to alert you that someone is in your shed by alarm or light sensors.

Leonard said the devices were highly effective and could even work in areas across some distance, where there is no cell coverage.

There are also satellite GPS devices available that can be installed covertly on items such as quad bikes and other machinery which can be tracked if they get stolen.

Satellite devices also do not require cell coverage to track.