James said police had, as of Tuesday, conducted 15 searches across the region using the gang conflict warrant, resulting in knives, hammers, and other weapons, alongside methamphetamine, being located.
“Of particular note is some really good work by our people in the early hours of [Tuesday] morning in Hastings, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old gang associate,” James said.
The 15-year-old had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a small amount of methamphetamine and would be appearing in court later on Tuesday.
“The concern there, of course, is that a 15-year-old is in the Hastings area at 2.30 in the morning ... with a firearm,” James said.
James said there had also been a “couple” of further gang-related incidents police were looking into.
There were also “strong lines of inquiry” related to the Riverbend Rd and Ōmāhu Rd incidents.
Police had found a vehicle believed to be involved in the Ōmāhu Rd assault, and a forensic examination of the vehicle was under way.
“Our focus is on public reassurance and reducing the conflict, but a real heavy focus on the investigation into the incidents that occurred,” James said.
Additional police staff remain in the area.
Police continue to urge anyone with information to contact them, no matter how small the details may seem.
Anyone with information is asked to make a report online or call 105 and quote file number 250905/0501.
Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.