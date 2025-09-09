Police have charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm and meth. Photo / NZME

Police have charged a 15-year-old with possession of a firearm and meth. Photo / NZME

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged by police, who say they found him carrying a gun and methamphetamine around Hastings at 2.30am.

He is at least the seventh person to have been charged with offences using the police’s additional powers in Hawke’s Bay under a gang conflict warrant.

The warrant was put in place for Hawke’s Bay, including Wairoa, by police on Friday, September 5, after two serious assaults in Napier on Riverbend Rd on Thursday evening and in Hastings on Ōmāhu Rd early Friday morning.

Three people are in serious to stable conditions in hospital after the assaults.

Eastern District crime manager Detective Inspector Martin James told Hawke’s Bay Today he was happy with the way investigations into both incidents were proceeding.