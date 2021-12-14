Hawke's Bay police charge 45-year-old man after incident involving woman and child

Police lay assault charges on 45 year-old man. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay police have charged a 45-year-old man after an incident involving a woman and an infant.

The charges are related to an incident on Saturday evening when police were called to a motel along Marine Parade, after a report of an assault.

A 24-year-old woman and a six-month-old girl both required medical attention and were taken to hospital.

The woman was discharged later on Saturday evening and the infant was discharged on Sunday afternoon.

The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on December 15 charged with assault with intent to injure and intent to injure with reckless disregard.