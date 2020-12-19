Hawke's Bay police catch 18 drink drivers the weekend before Christmas

Police are urging motorists to take care on the roads this holiday season after 18 drivers were caught driving while impaired at a Hawke's Bay checkpoint on Friday night. Photo / File

The holiday period is off to a rough start after police caught 18 drink drivers in just three hours at a checkpoint between Hastings and Napier on Friday Night.

Between 6pm and 9pm, police stopped and breath tested the drivers of 1461 cars at the roundabout of Pakowhai Rd and Te Ara Kahikatea.

A total of 18 drivers were found to be driving with a breath alcohol reading above the legal limit for drivers aged 20 and over of 250 micrograms alcohol per litre of blood.

Six of those drivers will be summonsed to court for readings over 400 mcg, and 12 drivers were issued with an infringement notice.

Police also dealt with one disqualified driver at the checkpoint.

Eastern District Road Policing Manager Inspector Matt Broderick said these results at the start of the holiday season were disappointing.

"Unfortunately, there are a still a lot of drivers who don't think it's a problem to drive after drinking."

He said the results only strengthened police's resolve to hold drivers who choose to get behind the wheel impaired to account.

"For the remainder of December, we'll be particularly focused on targeting drink-driving, with checkpoints and random roadside testing to increase the odds of drivers who 'chance it' being caught.

"We don't want anyone's holiday to be ruined by the death of a loved one on the roads and we want everyone to get where they're going safely."

Around 400 people are killed or seriously injured on New Zealand roads every year in a crash where the driver was impaired.

Throughout the holiday season police will emphasise the message 'drive safely, arrive alive', focusing on the four main contributors to death and injury on our roads.

These include not using restraints like seatbelts, driving while impaired - under the influence of drugs or alcohol - speeding, and driving while distracted.