Hawke's Bay: 'Pleasant' weather forecast for New Year's celebrations

Stand-up paddle boarders make the most of the warm conditions on Sunday at Breakwater Beach in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Extreme heat forecast early this week in Hawke's Bay will cool off in time for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations, according to MetService.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weather for New Year's Eve (on Friday) and New Year's Day (on Saturday) was looking "fairly pleasant" with temperatures forecast in the low-to-mid 20s.

"There is a small possibility of more cloudy conditions on New Year's Eve and as New Year's Day arrives, it could clear."

She said that forecast could still change depending on where a high pressure settles over Hawke's Bay.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to sore close to 30C in Napier and Hastings tomorrow and on Tuesday - perfect for a trip to the beach on either of the two public holidays.

Beach goers enjoy the heat at Breakwater Beach in Napier on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Makgabutlane said rain was expected midweek which would cool things down.

She said the wind would also change from a northerly or northwesterly - which "tends to heat things up quite a bit" in Hawke's Bay - to southwesterlies by mid week.

She said despite high temperatures forecast on Monday, there was a chance of a thunderstorm near Central Hawke's Bay.