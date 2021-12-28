Hawke's Bay photo comp: Who will be our top summer snapper?

This shot at Waimarama Beach of Ari Vermeulen was a finalist in our 2020 summer photo competition. Photo / Willem Vermeulen

Our Summer in the Bay photo competition is back.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

The winner of last summer's competition, Juan Camilo Linares Lopez, hadn't been into photography until arriving in New Zealand less than two years ago.

Juan Camilo Linares Lopez's winning 2020-21 photo. Photo NZME

But after 18 months of capturing breathtaking landscapes across the region, Lopez was crowned winner.

The 28-year-old's winning picture was of friend Hyeomah Na riding a bicycle along a track in the Waitangi Regional Park at sunrise.

Lopez, originally from Colombia, said he'd barely picked up a camera before arriving in Hawke's Bay, but wanted to follow in the footsteps of his brother - a professional photographer in his home country.

"Photography is a hobby for me and I didn't have a camera before moving here," he said at the time.

"My brother, who is a newspaper photographer, is more conceptual and that is where I get a lot of my ideas from.

"I showed him a few photos that I had in mind to apply with and he liked the bike one."

* Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with summer photo comp in the subject line and we'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper.

* The photo has to be taken in Hawke's Bay between December 26, 2021 and January 31, 2022

- no entries from past summers please.

INCLUDE PHOTOGRAPH PER PERSON/ENTRY, YOUR NAME, PHONE NUMBER, ADDRESS, AND A CAPTION

NAMING THE PLACE ANDPEOPLE IN THE PHOTO. ONE ENTRY PER PERSON.