Hawke's Bay Pasifika community celebrate wellbeing festival

A Fijian group at the Hawke's Bay Pasifika Wellbeing Festival in Maraenui, Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Fijian group at the Hawke's Bay Pasifika Wellbeing Festival in Maraenui, Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Hawke's Bay Pasifika Wellbeing Festival brought music to Maraenui on Saturday with its focus on health and song and dance performances.

Festival organiser Tumema Faioso, left, and Maureen Tukaroa-Betham, Director Regional Partnerships Central at the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, right. Photo / Paul Taylor

The event ran from 10am to 2pm at King's House Church.

An amalgamation of multi cultural Catholic groups at the Hawke's Bay Pasifika Wellbeing Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor

Free Covid and flu vaccinations were on offer, along with stalls offering Pacific services, giveaways and performances from Pacific community groups including a special guest performance from Pacific trio KaSeki from Porirua.

Reva Ngapoe with daughter Joellenaah at the Hawke's Bay Pasifika Wellbeing Festival. Photo / Paul Taylor