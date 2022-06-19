Hawke's Bay Pasifika community celebrate wellbeing festival
A Fijian group at the Hawke's Bay Pasifika Wellbeing Festival in Maraenui, Napier on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor
Hawkes Bay Today
The Hawke's Bay Pasifika Wellbeing Festival brought music to Maraenui on Saturday with its focus on health and song and dance performances.
The event ran from 10am to 2pm at King's House Church.
Free Covid and flu vaccinations were on offer, along with stalls offering Pacific services, giveaways and performances from Pacific community groups including a special guest performance from Pacific trio KaSeki from Porirua.