Hawke's Bay Parents Centre announces two new educator trailblazers

Lena Whetton, left, and Jess McDougal will be giving up-to-date parenting information at new classes at the Hawke's Bay parents centre. Photo / Supplied

The Hawke's Bay Parents Centre will be welcoming two new educators who are in their final year of finishing a diploma in early parenting and pregnancy education, unavailable for several years.

Jess McDougal and Lena Whetton will be trailblazers of the latest and most up-to-date information to share with to-be parents.

"We've been without parent centre educators for two years. We've had Bronwyn Gardner collaborating with us for the past two years, but she has her own business, Hawke's Bay Doulas, to run," Whetton said.

"We are the first people from Hawke's Bay doing the diploma, offered by Ara Institute of Canterbury, which has been unavailable nationwide for several years.

"We have classes running, but only Bronwyn as an educator.

"We are in training and nearly finished and we will have the latest parenting information to share, and a lot more classes on offer."

Whetton said parenting was a "huge life transition" and wanted to provide a service that best supports whānau.

"We offer antenatal education courses that come with a Parents Centre membership and the ever-so-valuable facilitated coffee groups once your baby has arrived."

She said the programmes supported and educated parents to make informed decisions along their parenting journey.

"At the moment we only have weekend classes, the weeknight classes will be offered more frequently," she said.

"We'll also have the support of a qualified educator to ensure the classes are being run correctly."

Whetton said it was best for to-be parents to start antenatal classes when about 26-28 weeks pregnant.

Parents Centre is run by volunteers who are parents.

The Hawke's Bay centre is one of 52 nationwide.