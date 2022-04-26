Napier Boys' High School student Matene Baker, 13, won convincing golds in the U14 K1 200m and K1 500m. Photo Supplied

While Aimee Fisher attracted national headlines for her triumph over Olympic champion Lisa Carrington, another star emerged for the Hawke's Bay Kayak Racing Club at the weekend's New Zealand Canoe Sprint Nationals at Lake Karapiro.

Napier Boys' High School student Matene Baker, 13, won convincing golds in the U14 K1 200m and K1 500m.

He also picked up gold in the K2 200m and K2 500m as well as a bronze in the K4 500m.

Another Napier Boys' student, Damien Da Silva, won the U18 K1 1000m, K2 500m and K2 200m events, meeting the junior world championships selection criteria in the K1 1000m.

He will have further trials to make New Zealand's world junior championships team later in May.

Hamish Legarth won the U23 K1 200m and K1 500m, along with the open K2 500m, K2 200m and K4 500m events.

Legarth will travel to World Cups in Poland and the Czech Republic with the New Zealand open men's team in May.

Fisher has one more race against Lisa Carrington on Thursday to decide who will represent New Zealand in the K1 500m event at the 2022 World Championships in Canada this August.

Fisher won the national title over Carrington on Saturday, but lost the second race on Sunday in their best-of-three contest for the right to defend the world championship title Fisher won for New Zealand last year.

Carrington has already booked a place at Canada in her favoured K1 200m discipline.

Hawke's Bay's team of 29 won 12 golds, five silvers and eight bronze medals over the weekend to place third overall.