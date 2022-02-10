Hawke's Bay on top early in Hawke Cup cricket defence

The Hawke's Bay offensive at the start of the Hawke Cup defence against Bay of Plenty - four slips and wicketkeeper Kurtis Weeks. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hawke's Bay offensive at the start of the Hawke Cup defence against Bay of Plenty - four slips and wicketkeeper Kurtis Weeks. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay got off to a good start in the second 2022 defence of minor association's cricket prize the Hawke Cup today with challenger Bay of Plenty 98-5 at lunch after electing to bat at the start of a three-day game at Nelson Park, Napier.

Hawke's Bay started with four slips and a backward point, which had immediate effect when challenger's opener Niven Povey was caught at second slip by Dominic Thompson, oiff opening bowler Liam Dudding's second ball.

From 1-0, second opener Taylor Bettelheim and first-drop Blair McKenzie were able to get Bay of Plenty on the move but it was short-lived before second opener Bettelheim was caught by Christian Leopard off the bowling of second opening bowler Ben Stoyanoff.

Making it 16-2, the top order was effectively gone with McKenzie caught behind by wicketkeeper Kurtis Weeks to make it 30-3 in the 11th over.

First-change bowler William Clark was soon reaping some reward, too, claiming Bay of Plenty No 4 bat Fergus Lellman lbw in his fourth over.

claimed soon afterwards, making it 46-4 in the 16th over.

There was a 40-run fifth wicket partnership in just 38 minutes, including an uncharateristic 12 runs off the first over from captain and spinner Angust Shaw, and eight off the next from Todd Watson, before Schaw bowled Tim Pringle.

At lunch, Bay of Plenty batsman was not out on 42.

Dudding finished his first spell with 2-18 off seven overs, and Stoyanoff his with 1-13 off four overs.

The Bay of Plenty 50 runs came in 17.4 overs (86 minutes) and a replacement ball was

claimed soon afterwards. The challengers were 62-4 after 20 overs.

In contrast to the fine weather for the first defence of the season, in which Pay Excellence Hawke's Bay had a first innings win over Manawatu a fortnight ago, the outlook for this game was not good.

The forecast for Friday was for hot, humid, and cloudy conditions with rain developing in the afternoon, possibly heavy in the evening.

MetService forecast mostly cloudy and humid conditions for the second day with "a few spots of rain", and on Sunday rain by afternoon, possibly heavy and a change from northerlies to strong southwesters in the afternoon, possibly at gale force for some time.