Cloudy, with periods of showers and an occasional downpour expected for Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Warren Buckland

Thunder, storm, lightning, flooding - words that won't be used to describe what's in store for Hawke's Bay, weather-wise, this week.

Hawke's Bay's weather will tend more towards showers, occasional downpours, and warmer-than-average nights - unlike the battering illuminated by lightning that Auckland and Northland experienced on Monday.

It would be about 6C warmer, said MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes.

She said all the weather drama - the storm, heavy rain, lightning strikes - was coming from the north and steadily moving to the southeast of the country, away from the East Coast.

"Hawke's Bay can expect scattered rain, which will become heavier and more persistent as the week progresses."

She said while the region would get rain, there were no thunderstorms forecast.

"There will be strong northeasterlies in places for most of the week until Thursday end. On Friday the region can expect a break in the rain and strong winds.

"There are no heavy rain watches or warnings in place, but that can change."

She said the nights, because of the northeasterly flow and rain, were expected to be warm and muggy.

On Tuesday, both Napier and Hastings could expect daytime temperatures to reach 24C, but overnight lows were expected to be 19C in Napier and 17C in Hastings.

"That's about 6 degrees higher than average."

Overnight temperatures in both Hastings and Napier are expected to hover between 15C and 17C until Friday.