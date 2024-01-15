Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Man recovering in hospital after Patangata crash

The man had to be flown to hospital following the crash. Photo / File

A 59-year-old man critically injured in a crash near the rural settlement of Patangata is now in a stable condition in Auckland.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at the Elsthorpe and Middle Rd intersection at 1.34pm on Saturday.

One witness told Hawke’s Bay Today a car and motorbike had collided.

A critically injured 59-year-old man was transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital before being transferred to Auckland by Sunday morning.

A Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand Auckland spokeswoman said the man was now in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital as of Monday morning.

Scooter Nationals roll into Napier

Over 100 competitors – most of them from out of town – will descend on Napier’s Bay Skate to buttercup, back flip and throw down in the 2024 FRS NZ Scooter Nationals.

The country’s biggest scooter event will be held on Friday and Saturday at Bay Skate on Marine Parade in Napier.

The official practice day for competitors is this Thursday January 18 with riders from all over the country already arriving to squeeze in as much time on the course as possible.

“This is massive for us, and for Napier, because it shows us off to the scooter world, riders, supporters and fans and it holds our reputation in action sports circles,” Bay Skate manager Kyle Hamilton said.

Tickets are $25 for a two-day pass or $15 for a day pass available through the Bay Skate website bayskate.nz. Door sales are $20 per day.

SH5 safety improvements

Work begins today on a range of safety improvements on State Highway 5, the Napier — Taupō Road, between Eskdale and Waipunga.

The improvements will see the road shoulder and centreline widened at a number of sites; improving the safety of the slow vehicle bay at Tarawera; new roadside safety barriers at high-risk curves in the road and new road marking.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi project manager Chris Mahoney says the work is an important part of making this stretch of road safer, as work has continued post-cyclone to rebuild and strengthen the state highway.

Between 2015 and 2022 there were 60 serious crashes and 13 fatalities on this stretch of road. The safety improvement work is expected to be completed late April/early May.