Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Hawke’s Bay runner gets a PB in Latvia

Napier Harriers runner Eric Speakman (sitting) is congratulated by a rival after winning the national track 3000 metres title in Hastings in 2021. He recently ran a personal best road 5km in Latvia. Photo / NZME

Hawke’s Bay runner Eric Speakman has kept on keeping on by running a personal best 5km time on the seal at the World Athletic Road Running Championships in Latvia.

The 33-year-old, who has 10 national titles to his name and is regarded as one of the most-consistent endurance runners in New Zealand, ran 13min 49sec in finishing 26th behind winner and 2016 Rio Olympic Games bronze track 5000 metres bronze medallist Hagos Gebrhiwet, of Ethiopia, who ran 12min 59sec.

The championships were run in Riga, the Baltic seaboard capital of Latvia.

Recovering from a foot injury, the Napier Harriers runner, and former national 1500 metres champion, last year took leave from his job teaching in Hutt Valley in what became an unsuccessful attempt to run a Birmingham Commonwealth Games qualifying time for the 5000m, in which US-based Hawke’s Bay runner Geordie Beamish eventually represented New Zealand.



