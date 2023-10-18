Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Dangerous driving on Waimārama Beach prompts calls for caution

Vehicles are banned on Waimārama Beach in an area in front of the surf club from 8m to 8pm from Labour weekend until April 1. Driving at speeds over 20km/h on any part of the beach is illegal at all times. Photo / Hastings District Council

Calls for caution driving on Waimārama Beach

Escalating issues with reckless driving along Waimā\rama Beach have residents, police and Hastings District Council all calling for beachgoers to respect the rules and others.

Resident Richard Gaddum said he had witnessed a number of incidents putting people in danger, including people driving at speeds of up to 100 km/h on the beach.

“We’ve had dirt bikes, some driving in groups of six to eight at a time, speeding up and down the beach with no regard to others wanting to enjoy the beach,” Gaddum said.

“Equally, there’s been four-wheel drive vehicles driving dangerously on the beach and in the sand dunes. People should not be driving on the dunes as they are home to fragile plant and animal species.”

He said the community was calling for all vehicles to be banned on the entire beach at all times as it was too unsafe.

“In co-operation with Hastings District Council the beach access at Tiakitai Road will be blocked to prevent these issues from escalating further and to keep beachgoers safe.”

Hastings District Council has a by-law that bans driving on the beach in an area in front of the surf club from 8am to 8pm from Labour weekend until April 1.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the Council would install additional signage from this weekend to remind everyone of the rules.

Anyone caught driving over the speed limit on the beach could be fined.

Council also has CCTV camera monitoring at various points in and around the village and can use this footage to assist with reporting to police.

Person flown to hospital after Wairoa crash

A person was flown to hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Wairoa on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident on State Highway 2 about 3.55pm.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle had gone off the road and into a ditch.

She said the road was closed and diversions were in place until 5.45pm to allow a helicopter to land and transport the sole occupant to hospital.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two people were assessed at the scene and one was taken to Wairoa Hospital by ambulance in a minor condition and one taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by helicopter in a moderate condition.

New TV series features Hawke’s Bay women

A brand new TV series celebrating life in rural New Zealand starts this Sunday night, October 22.

SHEPHERDESS features three women per episode, with the episode featuring Pōrangahau women airing on November 12.

From women of mana whenua to overseas expats, each woman shares her unique, personal perspective of life in rural Aotearoa.

The series is on Sky Open.