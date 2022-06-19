All In: Elusive lead the championship round of the Hawke's Bay club Super 8 netball competition.

All In: Elusive lead the championship round of the Hawke's Bay club Super 8 netball competition.

All In: Elusive lead the championship round of the Hawke's Bay club Super 8 netball competition after their 49-44 win over Hastings Girl's High School Senior A at Pettigrew Green Arena on Friday night.

Last year's runners-up All In jumped out to a 15-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter then extended their lead to eight.

Napier Girls' came storming back in the third quarter scoring 11 goals to seven, but All In steadied the ship to claim their fourth straight win in the championship round, and seventh in eight games this season.

A draw against defending champions Otane: Thirsty Whale in the crossover final after round one last month remains the only blemish on both 2021 finalists' otherwise perfect records.

Just two of the four scheduled matches were played with Outkast Sports: RDCL winning by default over Napier Girls' High School and the matchup between Otane: Thirsty Whale and Central being postponed.

The next games scheduled see second placed Hastings High School Old Girls: Huia put their unbeaten championship round record on the line against Otane and Napier Girls' seek their first win of the round against All In: Mavericks, both at 6pm on Friday.

All In: Elusive will play Central Sports Netball Club and Hastings Girls' match up with Outkast Sports: RDCL, both at 7:35pm.

All games are at Pettigrew Green Arena.