Hawke’s Bay Netball: A Good move

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
A former representative rugby player with experience in coaching in Europe has been appointed general manager of Hawke’s Bay Netball in another example of mixed-codes leadership in the sports.

Aaron Good, a rugby coach who has been appointed general manager of Hawke's Bay Netball. Photo / Doug Laing.
Aaron Good, who coached Napier Pirate in Hawke’s Bay rugby last year, and who had previously played for Poverty Bay and Manawatū and been an assistant coach with the Manawatū Turbos, has recently returned from a professional coaching contract with Italian club Verona.

At Netball Hawke’s Bay he replaces Denise Aiolupotea, who has resigned after 10 years with the organisation, and who has also been a leading member of the Hawke’s Bay Tui rugby team in its successes over the past two years.

Hawke’s Bay Netball is the fourth-largest netball centre in New Zealand, behind Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, and the organisation sees Good’s arrival as a big part of strengthening the game further in Hawke’s Bay.

Chairperson Tina Haslett said: “We are very aware of the challenges ahead for the community sport sector. Aaron brings considerable business experience along with a comprehensive understanding of participation pathway development and coaching environments to be able to lead the organisation through its next phase of growth.”

Good said: “To be able to lead Hawke’s Bay Netball is an honour. My philosophy is to connect, develop and inspire people and to have the opportunity to apply this in the community sport sector, which I am passionate about, is something I’m looking forward to. It helps that I also have two daughters who are both playing and loving netball.”

Kathryn Stonehouse has been appointed acting general manager until Good starts on August 26.

