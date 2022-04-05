Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield, pictured. Meanwhile, Hawke's Bay had nearly 700 new cases of Covid. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay had 693 new Covid cases on Tuesday and 28 in hospital.

Nationally there are 14,120 new community cases of Covid-19, with 692 people in hospital, including 30 in intensive care.

A further 23 Covid-related deaths have been reported.

Of the people whose deaths were reported today, eight people were from the Auckland region, six from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, two from Lakes, one from Whanganui, two from the Wellington region, one from Canterbury, and one from Southern.

One person was in their 40s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, eight in their 80s, and seven were over-90.

Meanwhile, there have been 48 Covid-19 cases detected at the border.

Of Tuesday's community cases, 13,882 were identified using rapid antigen tests and 238 were detected using PCR testing.

There continued to be a decline in the seven-day rolling average of cases. Today's seven-day average is 12,785, while last Tuesday it was 15,565.

"Vaccination is still our best defence against Covid-19 and getting boosted is an important way people can protect themselves, their whānau and their friends from the virus," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

"If you are due for a vaccination, whether it is your second shot or booster, please make an appointment today."

Yesterday the Government decided to keep the country at the red alert level setting, keeping indoor gathering limits to 200, to reduce pressure on the stretched health system.

From yesterday controversial vaccine passes were no longer required, and Government-enforced vaccine mandates will be limited to the health and disability, aged care, Corrections and border workforce sectors.