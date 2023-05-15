Members of Project Prima Volta express themselves through song. Photo / Supplied

Heading into week three of HB Music Month, organiser Jamie Macphail says the breadth and diversity of performers involved in the month-long musical feast has been immense, and the calibre outstanding.

“I think it’s fair to say that each night so far has exceeded everyone’s expectations. Lots of people have commented that they bought tickets to support a worthy cause, with relatively low expectations. But the extraordinary calibre of the local artists, and the diversity in the acts, has given them a whole new appreciation of just how much world-class original talent we have here among us in Hawke’s Bay,” Macphail said.

Headlining week three are Project Prima Volta and Devils Elbow with two shows each. They are supported by the likes of Lady Larissa and Ben Throp.

Devils Elbow has been together since 2007 and plays alt-rock, while PPV presents young, classically trained talent.

“Project Prima Volta is a programme that offers young people vocal training, but it’s got a lot more to offer than just performance. It’s really about social inclusion and empowerment and it provides the opportunity for teenagers to find their own voices, to explore their own identity and potential,” says Jamie.

“Devils Elbow’s sound has been described as punk-influenced, alt country-flavoured, electric-folk, garage rock ‘n’ roll,” Macphail said.

“So there really will be something for everyone.”

HB Music Month is running throughout May with 16 concerts in small halls across the Bay.

The selection of artists and the programming of the concerts will be led by Sarah Terry, head of the School of Music at EIT, Richie Jackman, owner of Napier Music Machine, and Kevin Murphy, events manager for NCC and founder of The Backline Trust. All three have a wide knowledge of the local industry.

All tickets to the gigs are $25 thanks to support from Hawke’s Bay’s councils and the NZ Music Commission.

Week 3

May 18, Meeanee Hall

Blysshe Blackburn

Half Power

Project Prima Volta

May 19, Haumoana Hall

Late Bloomers

Canyon Ride

Devils Elbow

May 20,| Onga Onga Hall

Liberty

Ben Throp

Devils Elbow

May 21, Porangahau Hall

Molly Pawson

Lady Larisa

Project Prima Volta