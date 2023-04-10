Bring your clean clothes in good condition to the Hawke's Bay Multiple Sclerosis' clothing sale fundraiser.

Time for a fresh wardrobe? With winter only just around the corner, it’s time to save the date and clean out your closet.

Hawke’s Bay Multiple Sclerosis is holding its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 20 to raise funds to support their charity. Office manager Jackie Harper says if people wish to donate their clean clothing in good condition, they can bring it along on the day or get in touch.

“Bring in the clothes you no longer love and are currently clogging your drawers and closet. Then buy a new wardrobe for $2 per item.“

The fundraiser will be held at St Thomas Moore Parish Church Hall, 92 Wycliffe St, Napier, and costs $5 entry.

Time for a rummage and to raise funds for charity.

“What’s left over from the sale will be handed on to other charities.”

Jackie says anyone who wants to help on the day will be welcome.

The Details:

What: HBMS clothing fundraiser

When: Saturday, May 20, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Where: St Thomas More Parish Church Hall, 92 Wycliffe St, Onekawa, Napier

Info: $5 entry ticket. Contact Jackie at officehbms@gmail.com or call 027-6315-114 for tickets. If you have clothes to donate only, phone 835-8542 or 027-6315-114