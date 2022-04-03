A blessing was placed over the new Royston Day Surgery in preparation for the dedicated specialist orthopaedic day hospital's first patients. Photo / Supplied

The opening of a $10 million dedicated specialist orthopaedic day hospital in Hawke's Bay marks a significant milestone for the community.

Royston Day Surgery is a purpose-built facility that includes two fully digital operating theatres, four recovery beds, and six second-stage recovery bays.

Lesley Henderson, general manager of the new facility, said the hospital's specialist team and orthopaedic surgeons looked forward to providing "outstanding care for our patients in this premium facility".

With advanced surgical techniques, many surgical procedures will allow people to return home on the day of their procedure.

Evolution Healthcare chief executive officer Sue Channon said the day surgery is set to see more than 700 people in the next year.

One of Royston Day Surgery's two digital operating theatres, equipped with all the top-of-the-line equipment. Photo / Supplied

She said the suite "will increase the capacity for more people who require surgeries with an overnight stay at our Royston Hospital".

The surgery is one of the first hospitals in New Zealand to receive both the Airframe and Indigo-Clean technology within the operating theatres.

An Airframe is a system that provides filtered air while directing airborne particles and contaminants away from the sterile field.

The Indigo-Clean technology in action displaying the continuous environmental disinfection technology that replaces the operating theatres' standard lighting. Photo / Supplied

Indigo-Clean is a continuous environmental disinfection technology that replaces standard lighting; it is a ceiling light fixture that uses safe, visible light to disinfect.