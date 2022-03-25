Jack Jensen's #Spark That Chat campaign raised $25,000 for the Mental Health Foundation in 2021 through sales of hoodies and shirts. Photo / Warren Buckland

Jack Jensen's #Spark That Chat campaign raised $25,000 for the Mental Health Foundation in 2021 through sales of hoodies and shirts. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay-based campaign fundraising for mental health is spreading its message further than before through events in its second year of running.

Jack Jensen of video production company MSFT Productions said his campaign #Spark That Chat was for people who were who were battling "the black dog", and he hoped to make it about prevention and aid as well in 2022.

"There are loads of people out there doing stuff for mental health awareness, but we are doing mental health action."

He said they were now bringing in professionals to discuss mental health and give advice to others through their social media platforms at Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and their website.

"We're talking to counsellors, psychologists, personal trainers, nutritionists, holistic nutritionists, experts in meditation, a whole different variety of things because I understand different strokes for different folks.

"We want to give as many avenues as we can for the general person to be able to take away one of these things and help their own mental health."

He said upcoming events for Spark that Chat included a 28-person hit workout class and talk on April 9 at Nfinite Fitness, which they plan to have once a month.

"Fitness and exercise is a massive part of my life and keeping me sane. It's one of my big tools where if I've had an average day or tough stuff has happened, I know I can go and exercise and it lifts a lot of weight off the shoulders for sure."

Through the sale of apparel and donating all proceeds to the Mental Health Foundation, the campaign was able to raise $25000 in 2021.

"Obviously the money is a byproduct of the purpose, but it is incredible what a single order can do to help the Mental Health Foundation do their job."

A second season of apparel sales has been running this March and could continue further into the year.

He said Covid-19 has had a massive impact on funding for the Mental Health Foundation.

"Some of their main fundraising events have been pulled because of Covid, so it is again just doing what we can to do our part."

He said #Spark that Chat began in 2021, following the loss of his close friend and member of the MSFT crew "Reido", Reid O'Leary, in November 2020 to suicide.

"He was the life of the party, the biggest smile, always there for a yarn, always a shoulder to lean on in his way, but we didn't realise the demons he was fighting.

"I knew through those gnarly times of losing Reido and that journey of myself, I needed to reach out to mates and have a chat.

"After walking away and having those chats with mates, the weight came off the shoulders massively. I was able to move forward from an issue I didn't see an end to. I saw the power of a conversation, the power of a conversation can save someone's life."

All of the merchandise made for the fundraising campaign has been designed by Hawke's Bay local Noah Tucker and made in Hawke's Bay.

He said IMIX was now sponsoring a $2000 prize retreat at Cape South Country Escape and Wellness Retreat which every #Spark that Chat purchase, including those already completed, had a chance to win.