Hawke's Bay Men's Medicine opens walks to women - a New Zealand first

Kate Frame in happier times with her late-partner Chy Cassidy and their twin boys. Photo / Supplied

Kate Frame does not suffer from depression or has any history of mental health, but she will be participating in Men's Medicine NZ's first walk for women because she believes "a healthy mum means healthy children and healthy life".

Men's Medicine, initially based in Australia, was launched in Hawke's Bay last year and it helps men fight depression and suicidal thoughts, through unconventional means- by taking a hike. Literally.

Walk organiser and Men's Medicine NZ leader John Robin said the group was opening up its walks to women, and New Zealand's first women's walk would be held in Hawke's Bay on November 7.

The walk has been capped at 80 women.

Frame, a walk participant and a nurse at The Doctor's, Napier said while she didn't suffer from depression, she had still experienced trauma.

"My partner committed suicide just over a year ago, " she said.

"Although I don't suffer from depression or have any history with mental health myself, I have experienced the most horrific trauma finding my partner, and doing CPR.

"We have six beautiful children aged 15 to 3-year-old twins."

Frame said she was the sort of person who just kept on going.

"I returned to work ten days after Chy passed away," she said.

"The day Chy passed away I made two phone calls to the emergency mental health Team begging for help, with the response being "do you have his consent" unfortunately Chy was in no state of mind to give consent, two hours later resulting in his death."

Kate Frame's partner, the late-Chy Cassidy who participated in Battle for Life for suicide prevention, and won. Photo / Supplied

She said with a year having passed, she decided to participate in different activities/self-healing for herself.

"John Robin asked if I would be interested in participating in the walk, to focus on myself and look at a different healing approach for myself but also gaining knowledge to pass on to my children and patients I see struggling day in and day out," Frame said.

"A healthy mum means healthy children and a healthy life.

"I have watched John in recent months change peoples thoughts and stigma with mental health. In Hawke's Bay, the suicide rates are double the amount of our road toll, yet millions of dollars go into our roads, and very little goes into mental health.

"John and also STAROS are working for our community to change the stigma."

Robin said he organised the walk for "our wahine".

"I really wanted to do this for our Wahine as the stats show our Iwi of Ngati Kahungunu is struggling with our mental wellbeing," Robin said.

"I also really want to flip the script on generations before us, and instead of tāne (men) causing the maemae (pain/hurt) to our wāhine I want to create a space to heal our wāhine and empower them to be leaders in our community.

"Being able to create a brotherhood community for our Tane and sisterhood community for our wāhine we can slowly create a wave of positive change within our community."

He said as the New Zealand leader for Men's Medicine, he wanted to integrate the culture "into our mahi".

80 women signed up for the walk, he said.

"I had to cap it as I know a lot more Wahine were keen to get out there, but it's about quality and safety for all our wāhine and also my support crew throughout the walk," he said.

The women will meet at Tangoio and embark on the hikoi to Shines Falls on November 7.

