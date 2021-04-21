Hawke's Bay marathon officially a sell-out

The New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon has sold out. Photo / File

The New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon has sold out. Photo / File

The New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon has sold out.

More than 8000 runners will descend on Hawke's Bay for the fifth annual Hawke's Bay marathon on May 15.

Set to be the biggest so far, the event will see competitors race across three distances: the Havana Coffee 10km, 2degrees Half Marathon and the marathon.

Dave Beeche, managing director of The IRONMAN Group Oceania, organisers of Hawke's Bay Marathon, said the region can look forward to runners spending time and money following a tough year for tourism.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing effects of Covid meant that the 2020 event was unable to go ahead after being postponed twice so we're delighted to finally be able to welcome runners and their supporters back to the region," he said.

More than 4000 runners are set to head to the event for the first time, with more than 60 per cent of the sell-out crowd female.

The Hawke's Bay marathon has proved popular with runners from Auckland, with more than 30 per cent of entrants hailing from New Zealand's largest city, while more than 18 per cent are making the trip up from Wellington.

Local runners account for 17 per cent of entrants.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said the influx of athletes from outside the region would be valuable for our accommodation providers, eateries and retailers.

The Hawke's Bay marathon is a part of the Runaway Marathon Series, which includes the Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Noosa Marathon.