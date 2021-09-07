Hawke's Bay Magpies back in the game September 19

The Magpies last in action on August 14, with fullback Lolagi Visinia shunting Otago's Viliami Fine backwards in a tackle. Photo / File

The Hawke's Bay Magpies are set to fly again next week for another Ranfurly Shield defence with confirmation the Bunnings Warehouse NPC will resume on September 17.

The Magpies are set to defend the shield against Bay of Plenty Steamers at McLean Park, Napier, on the Sunday afternoon of September 19, having not played since deflecting Otago's challenge on August 14.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said he expects the team will continue with its scheduled programmes including away matches against Wellington (September 26) and Auckland (October 3) and what is scheduled to also be a shield match back in Napier against defending champions and Nelson-Marlborough side Tasman Mako on October 9.

The September 19 game will not have public attendance, but Campbell said his union and the Napier City Council is working at how it can accommodate sponsors and other groups within the Level 2 conditions.

Confirming a restart re-start for all three national domestic rugby competitions comes following the Government's announcement on Monday that all of New Zealand apart from Auckland, will move down to Covid Alert Level 2, New Zealand Rugby said the four weekends of postponed will be rescheduled.

Decisions will also have to be made about any further games postponed involving Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau NPC, all in the Auckland region which remains in Level 4 lockdown until at least 11.59pm next Tuesday.

NZR General Manager Community Rugby Steve Lancaster said: "It's great to be in a position where our teams and fans can look forward to some rugby again.

"Although we'd love to get everyone back out there this weekend, player safety must be our number one priority, so we have built in a week for our teams to prepare before they return to the field," he said. "Importantly, with play resuming (the) next weekend we are planning to play the full schedule of matches in all three competitions, with later completion dates for each."

"We know it's a tough situation for everyone in Auckland, but we are taking a positive view that the Alert Levels will go down and we are making contingency plans for Auckland, North Harbour and Counties Manukau to re-join the competitions with minimal disruption when they are able," Lancaster said. "We thank all three of our Auckland-based unions for their understanding and support in resuming these competitions while they remain at Alert Level 4."