Hawke's Bay macular degeneration sufferers urge others to stay positive

Grant Thompson and his daughter Donna urging fellow macular degeneration sufferers to stay positive. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay father and daughter who suffer from macular degeneration have urged others to not let the condition stop them living a positive life.

The disease causes loss in the centre of a person's field of vision.

Diagnosed nine years ago, Grant Thompson said people must remain upbeat and continue living their life to the fullest amid MD Awareness Week (November 2 to 9).

"Be positive - it's not the end of the world. You will never lose your sight; you will always have peripheral vision.

"My eyes aren't too bad after nine years; I'm still able to play table tennis. In fact, I recently won a Hawke's Bay table tennis title."

But, the father-of-three also urged people not to ignore symptoms.

"If anyone suspects they have MD, you must go to an ophthalmologist straight away and get it seen to and treated because they can treat it and they can stabilise it," he said.

Macular degeneration affects one in seven people over the age of 50 in New Zealand.

Thompson's daughter Donna was also diagnosed three years ago, at age 49.

"My daughter found it very difficult coping. It was a shock to her," Thompson said.

Donna said when she tested herself on an Amsler grid at her father's house she knew there was an issue.

An Amsler grid is a tool that eye doctors use to detect vision problems resulting from damage to the macula or the optic nerve.

"I'd been having blue flashes in front of my eyes. The lines on the grid were wobbly, so I went to see the ophthalmologist," she said.

Thompson went straight to the hospital with his daughter, where Donna's condition was so serious; she had to have two injections in both eyes.

According to Macular Degeneration NZ, almost half (49 per cent) of New Zealanders don't know about macular degeneration – which puts them at risk of missing key signs in their own eye health.

Macular Degeneration NZ general manager Phillippa Pitcher said it's imperative that people get their eyes checked regularly.

"Sadly macular degeneration is not uncommon and the risks increase as we age. It is important that all New Zealanders aged 40-plus get their eyes checked regularly but also crucially know the signs to look out for," she said.

"We hope that by raising awareness of the condition and the signs to look out for we can avoid future cases of needless vision loss. Early detection and prompt treatment saves sight," Pitcher added.