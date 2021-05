The winning Hawke's Bay ticket was brought online through MyLotto. Photo / NZME

A Hawke's Bay Lotto player has won $37,255 in Lotto Powerball second division.

They were one of nine who won second division in Wednesday's Lotto draw but the Powerball win took their winnings higher than the $23,557 that the other players won.

The ticket was brought online through MyLotto.

Last weekend two Hawke's Bay players won $20,484 in second division one from Tamatea Pak 'n Save and the other from Unichem Stortford Lodge.