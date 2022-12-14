A lucky Hawke’s Bay player will pocket a total of $47,927 after hitting wins in both the Lotto Second Division and Powerball Second Division on Wednesday night. Photo / Michael Bradley

A lucky Hawke’s Bay player will pocket a total of $47,927 after hitting wins in both the Lotto Second Division and Powerball Second Division on Wednesday night. Photo / Michael Bradley

A lucky Hawke’s Bay player will pocket a total of $47,927 after hitting wins in both the Lotto Second Division and Powerball Second Division on Wednesday night.

The winning ticket was sold on the MyLotto app.

The player from Hawke’s Bay was one of six people across the country to win $34,784 in Lotto’s Second Division.

The other five winning tickets were sold at Countdown Dargaville in Dargaville, Onerahi Dairy in Whangārei, Ti Rakau Superette in Auckland, Cherrywood Lotto & Book Shop in Tauranga and through MyLotto to a player in Otago.

The Powerball Second Division win added another $13,143 to the Hawke’s Bay player’s winnings.

Lotto advises anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

A Hawke’s Bay winner was one of 12 Lotto players across the country to win Lotto Second Division for $19,841 from the Saturday night draw last week after purchasing a ticket through the MyLotto app.