Monarch butterflies overwintering in Christchurch this year. Photo / Kathy Reid

The number of monarch butterflies is dropping across the country and an expert is concerned that the traditional winter spots in its home region are disappearing.

There has been a roughly 10% drop in the number of monarchs sighted in New Zealand over the past 20 years, and the Moths and Butterflies of New Zealand Trust is calling on the public to help find them.

First officially spotted in Aotearoa in 1841 in Wairoa, the butterfly gathers in traditional clusters in trees for warmth and survival during winter.

Unlike summer monarchs, which typically live for six to eight weeks, those in the “overwintering” groups can survive up to six months, founding trustee Jacqui Knight told Hawke’s Bay Today.

While some of them have been reported in a couple of New Zealand’s parks this year, none have been recorded in Hawke’s Bay, which once had multiple known sites.