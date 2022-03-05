Howard Shields from Te Awanga joined in Saturday afternoon's show of solidarity for Ukraine near the Napier Sound Shell. Photo / Ian Cooper

Cars slowed to wave and show support for a gathering near the Sound Shell in Napier organised as a show of solidarity for Ukraine.

The event attracted about 40 participants on Saturday, adorned with Ukrainian flags and signs condemning Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Organiser Tanya Skyrme grew up in Ukraine and spent most of her life there before moving to Hawke's Bay 12 years ago.

Her parents and two sisters still live in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk in the west of Ukraine after the Russian invasion on February 24.

"My parents don't even want to leave Ukraine because they can't imagine ever leaving it, so I have a hard time convincing them to run to Poland."

She said that the Ukrainian community isn't big in Hawke's Bay and it was nice to see them attend the event.

She said it wasn't just Ukrainians who were in attendance either, with people from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds joining, some of those being Russian people too.

"It was lovely to feel the support. There was lots of support from a multicultural society and I was touched."

"We are very thankful and appreciative that New Zealand supports Ukraine and standing for no war. We want peace."

Tanya's friend Brenda Douds, who helped spread the event through Facebook, said it was great to see the amount of support they got from passers-by.

"I'm not the best at getting things across, public things are not my comfort zone but sometimes you have to put that aside when stuff like this happens"

She said New Zealanders can help by looking to the organisations helping to feed and shelter people and rescue animals in Ukraine, such as Red Cross, United Help Ukraine and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Participant Natalia Kornilova came to New Zealand from Russia seven years ago and joined the gathering to show her support for Ukraine.

"I think it is my civic duty, because I do not support the politics of Russia, especially the politics of Putin," she said.

Natalia Kornilova, left, moved from Russia seven years ago because she disagrees with Putin, who she calls "an international criminal". She is with Violetta Kimetova, right. Photo / Ian Cooper

"Many people don't know we are in front of a human disaster because he is crazy. In my opinion he is an international criminal and many people don't know about it, even in Russia."

She said some Russian people came to the gathering to stand alongside those from Ukraine and other ex-USSR countries and she was amazed that Kiwis were joining in to show their support too.

She said that the whole world needed to come together to show they were against the conflict.

"The purpose for us is to just tell people the truth. It is very, very important."