Vintage cars will be a feature of the Knowledge Bank Family Gala Day.

The historic grounds of Stoneycroft in Omāhu Road in Hastings are set to be a hive of activity on November 5 as Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank welcomes everyone to its inaugural Family Gala Day, for part of the 150th commemoration of Hastings township.

Knowledge Bank manager Linda Bainbridge says it makes perfect sense for the Knowledge Bank Trust, a digital record of Hawke’s Bay and its people, to host a gala day at one of Hastings’ most iconic landmarks.

The gala day will have something for everyone, she says, and “is a chance to enjoy a wonderful, relaxed day with friends and whānau in the magnificent grounds of Stoneycroft Historic House and Reserve.”

Free face painting for kids at Knowledge Bank Trust’s inaugural Family Gala Day.

Entry to the event is free and, along with activities for people of all ages, there will be a line-up of musicians and dance groups on the stage, including Rezpect, Kiribati Society and Napier Pipe Band.

As for food, families can bring a picnic or enjoy the kai on offer from the selection of food trucks.

The Knowledge Bank Family Gala Day will have plenty of activities for the children, including “face painting, and old-fashioned games will be on site and free to enjoy”, says Bainbridge.

There will be vintage vehicles, fire engines and old machinery on display along with crowd-favourite traction engines. There will also be stallholders from local community groups, and several raffles.

Because the Knowledge Bank is Hawke’s Bay’s digital archive trust, ensuring the stories of the past are recorded for posterity, the gala day is also a chance for people to bring their memories and old newspaper clippings or photos, and share them with the team of volunteers from the Knowledge Bank.

The Knowledge Bank would like to acknowledge the support of principal sponsor Applecroft Subdivision, as well as Hastings District Council, Rotary Stortford Lodge, Bay Scaffolding and Wee Doo Loos.

Knowledge Bank Family Gala Day event information:

Sunday, November 5, from 11am to 3pm

At Stoneycroft Historic House, 901 Omāhu Rd, Hastings

Plenty of carparking is available on site

For more information, go to knowledgebank.org.nz












