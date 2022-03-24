The Coastguard rescued a kayaker who was caught in heavy swells in Hawkes Bay. Video / Hawkes Bay Coastguard

The Coastguard rescued a kayaker who was caught in heavy swells in Hawkes Bay. Video / Hawkes Bay Coastguard

The Hawke's Bay Coastguard is warning people to stay off the water as rough seas continue on the East Coast.

Senior member Henry van Tuel was speaking after the "rescue" of a kayaker as conditions deteriorated early on Wednesday night.

He said a member of the public contacted the Coastguard as he was conducting a "virtual" meeting about 5.40pm. The woman also then contacted police.

The rescue craft was "around the port" just after 6pm and with light failing and some direction from members and vehicles on the shore the crew located the kayaker from about 200 metres away.

The Hawke's Bay Coastguard collected a kayaker off Marine Parade on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

The man told crew he had entered a while earlier planning to either return to shore about the same point, or paddle around the port to Ahuriri.

The man didn't appear "totally concerned" about the risks, van Tuel said, but he accepted the ride to safety.

A police spokesman said they were first told the kayaker was about 500m offshore.

The plan to paddle to Ahuriri was "not a good option,"

A video of the Coastguard vessel shows the man slowly making his way toward the vessel, before he is taken aboard.